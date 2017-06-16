Inventory liquidation begins at 18 unsold Marsh stores
Sales to liquidate inventory at the 18 stores that weren't sold at auction to other grocers this week could last until early July, said a Marsh spokesman. The 18 Marsh Supermarkets stores that did not sell at auction this week were to begin liquidating their inventory Thursday, a spokesman for the Fishers-based grocery chain said.
