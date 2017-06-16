Inventory liquidation begins at 18 un...

Inventory liquidation begins at 18 unsold Marsh stores

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Republic

Sales to liquidate inventory at the 18 stores that weren't sold at auction to other grocers this week could last until early July, said a Marsh spokesman. The 18 Marsh Supermarkets stores that did not sell at auction this week were to begin liquidating their inventory Thursday, a spokesman for the Fishers-based grocery chain said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lifeboat Quartet (Dec '09) Sat David 8
Dora/Jeremiah Cox Sat Wondering 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated Jun 11 Seabiscuit 8
News Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 80
Jennifer Butterfield Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 2
David spivey Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC