Indiana woman wins prison release in fatal injection case

1 hr ago Read more: The Republic

A central Indiana woman who admitted giving her chronically ill mother a fatal injection of a painkiller has won release from prison. A Delaware County judge last week suspended the remainder of Amanda Kay Pratt's sentence and ordered her to serve probation through Feb. 24, 2018.

