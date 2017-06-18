Indiana woman wins prison release in fatal injection case
A central Indiana woman who admitted giving her chronically ill mother a fatal injection of a painkiller has won release from prison. A Delaware County judge last week suspended the remainder of Amanda Kay Pratt's sentence and ordered her to serve probation through Feb. 24, 2018.
