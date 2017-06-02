Indiana man formally charged in crash the killed girl, 6
A central Indiana man accused of causing a highway crash that killed his girlfriend's 6-year-old daughter has been formally charged in the deadly crash. Delaware County prosecutors charged 27-year-old Nathaniel Jordan of Farmland with eight counts Thursday, including battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashtin slay! (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Tha1bitch
|4
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|59
|Off the shelf: Marsh plans $1M remodels of two ... (Jan '11)
|May 27
|North East Corner
|14
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|May 25
|What is wrong wit...
|79
|Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Pastor Don
|5
|Ashley Morris Mullis (Nov '15)
|May 21
|Sexyreddbone
|9
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|May 21
|Sexyreddbone
|15
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC