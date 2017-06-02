Indiana man formally charged in crash...

Indiana man formally charged in crash the killed girl, 6

A central Indiana man accused of causing a highway crash that killed his girlfriend's 6-year-old daughter has been formally charged in the deadly crash. Delaware County prosecutors charged 27-year-old Nathaniel Jordan of Farmland with eight counts Thursday, including battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

