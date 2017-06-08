Habitat receives $225,000 grant for home repairs

A $225,000 grant from Vectren Foundation will help Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity to expand its home repair program in a targeted area of the city. Muncie Habitat for Humanity receives $225,000 grant for home repairs A $225,000 grant from Vectren Foundation will help Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity to expand its home repair program in a targeted area of the city.

