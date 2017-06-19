Evelyn M. Parks
Evelyn Marie Parks, 55, died Friday, June 16, 2017, at her residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifeboat Quartet (Dec '09)
|Jun 17
|David
|8
|Dora/Jeremiah Cox
|Jun 17
|Wondering
|1
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|Jun 11
|Seabiscuit
|8
|Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|80
|Jennifer Butterfield
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|David spivey
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC