Duncan 50th Anniversary
Gilbert Duncan married Carol Corya on June 9, 1967, at Grove Park United Brethren Church in Muncie, Indiana by Roy Lee. They will be celebrating their anniversary on June 17, 2017, from 2-5 p.m. at Monroe Central Elementary School with their friends and family.
