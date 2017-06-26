Cindy's remnants: Street flooding from South to Midwest

Rain bands spinning off of Tropical Depression Cindy spread drenching rains across the Southeast and into the Midwest on Friday, triggering scattered flash flood warnings in several states including West Virginia, whose residents are still recovering from deadly floods one year ago. The storms stretching for hundreds of miles are expected to push river and lake levels higher in coming days as what remains of an earlier tropical storm crosses Tennessee and Kentucky and enters West Virginia.

