Cindya s remnants: Street flooding fr...

Cindya s remnants: Street flooding from South to Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Medincine Hat News

Rain bands spinning off of Tropical Depression Cindy spread drenching rains across the Southeast and into the Midwest on Friday, triggering scattered flash flood warnings in several states including West Virginia, whose residents are still recovering from deadly floods one year ago. The storms stretching for hundreds of miles are expected to push river and lake levels higher in coming days as what remains of an earlier tropical storm crosses Tennessee and Kentucky and enters West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muncie couple fights to keep 5 dogs (Sep '07) 6 hr Jay 142
where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15) Jun 23 Muncie sucks 16
Lifeboat Quartet (Dec '09) Jun 17 David 8
Dora/Jeremiah Cox Jun 17 Wondering 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated Jun 11 Seabiscuit 8
News Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 80
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC