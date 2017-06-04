Beumer to provide legislative update
Beumer to provide legislative update Also, a job fair is set for Thursday at the downtown YMCA Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2st6Cuk SELMA - State Rep. Greg Beumer will attend the Selma Lions Club at 7 p.m. Monday June 5, to give an update on this year legislative session. The public is welcome to attend.
