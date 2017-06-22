Area roundup: MCM to celebrate with free concert

Area roundup: Free concert to mark children's museum's birthday Plus, Muncie Civic Theatre and Cornerstone team up for "Seussical" Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2sXTfWm MUNCIE, Ind. - As part of the Muncie Children's Museum's year-long observance of its 40th anniversary, a community celebration featuring Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Canan Commons and the museum.

