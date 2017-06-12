AMA Drone Report 06.15.17: AMA Museum-1999 Draganflyer, FPV Fest, Drone-Betting?
It's never too late to start documenting history... even when it comes to topics like the comparatively young hobby drone world. AMA's Museum staff, who oversee what ANN CEO Jim Campbell calls, "one of the seven wonders of the aeronautical world..." is more than prepared to make sure that history is protected and has already reached out to start documenting the beginnings of the drone revolution.
