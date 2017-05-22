Woman shot when bullets riddle eastside home
Woman shot when bullets riddle eastside home A Muncie woman was wounded early Monday when more than a dozen bullets were fired at her eastside home. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2rIwK40 MUNCIE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Morris Mullis (Nov '15)
|May 21
|Sexyreddbone
|9
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|May 21
|Sexyreddbone
|15
|Missing kids
|May 16
|Mel08374
|1
|Patrica vaughn new albany
|May 16
|Dale f
|1
|Black Cadillac Escalade on Stanley Road
|May 16
|Disgruntled
|1
|amanda keatts
|May 15
|Cynthia long
|1
|Ban Widger From Hoosier Park
|May 12
|Trump denies peas...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC