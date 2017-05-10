Trial delayed for city pain doctor

The Star Press of Muncie reported that the trial of William Hedrick, scheduled to begin today, has been postponed until Aug. 21. Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig said the delay is due to the late introduction of more evidence related to forgery charges.

