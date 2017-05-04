The Latest: High water forces out cam...

The Latest: High water forces out campers in southern IN

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: NewsOK.com

Deam Lake State Recreation Area Manager Pat Cleary tells the News and Tribune that by early Friday afternoon, most of the approximately 40 campers had left the site about 15 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. Morgan County southwest of Indianapolis is warning motorists that travel conditions threaten public safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taylor sulteen child molester Sat Jrydier 4
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park May 5 Not a Chance 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated May 4 Jimmy Z 7
Moving children over state lines. May 1 Honestly Curious 1
Magna Powertrain (May '08) Apr 29 MBezzlement 2,553
where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Zack 12
brent caldwell (Jan '11) Apr 23 Mistress 10
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC