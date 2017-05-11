Rape charge against Indiana man dismi...

Rape charge against Indiana man dismissed after DNA testing

An Indiana man won't stand trial for a second time on rape and criminal deviate conduct charges filed a quarter-century ago. The Star Press reports Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss charges against 60-year-old William E. Barnhouse.

