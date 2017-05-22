No surprise: Muncie potholes worse th...

No surprise: Muncie potholes worse this year

No surprise: Muncie potholes worse this year The city of Muncie has patched hundreds of potholes so far this year. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2r9NpQY "This year is worse," city street superintendent Duke Campbell told The Star Press.

