Muncie Woman Arrested On Heroin Charges

34 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A Muncie woman was arrested last evening for Possession of Heroin after she was stopped for failing to signal a turn. Indiana State Trooper Sam Cook stopped the Buick at Adams and Madison St. after it failed to signal a turn from Hackley to Adams Street.

