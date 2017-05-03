Muncie Woman Arrested On Heroin Charges
A Muncie woman was arrested last evening for Possession of Heroin after she was stopped for failing to signal a turn. Indiana State Trooper Sam Cook stopped the Buick at Adams and Madison St. after it failed to signal a turn from Hackley to Adams Street.
