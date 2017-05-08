Muncie man demands ride from ISP, end...

Muncie man demands ride from ISP, ends up in jail

Yesterday

According to the Indiana State Police, two troopers were traveling through Muncie in an unmarked ISP vehicle around 2 a.m when a man approached their vehicle demanding a ride. Police say the were headed southbound on Walnut Street, but as they were coming up to 8th Street, 50-year-old John Johnson stumbled out into the road, into the path of the vehicle.

