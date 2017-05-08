Muncie man demands ride from ISP, ends up in jail
According to the Indiana State Police, two troopers were traveling through Muncie in an unmarked ISP vehicle around 2 a.m when a man approached their vehicle demanding a ride. Police say the were headed southbound on Walnut Street, but as they were coming up to 8th Street, 50-year-old John Johnson stumbled out into the road, into the path of the vehicle.
