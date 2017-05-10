Marsh Supermarkets files for Chapter ...

Marsh Supermarkets files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Thursday Read more: The Times Bulletin

Marsh Supermarkets, LLC, announced on Thursday that it has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware, a step the company has taken to enable its business operations to continue normally as it seeks a buyer for all or part of the 86-year-old grocery store chain. "While today's decision was extremely difficult, we believe this action is necessary to preserve the value of the business as we seek a sale," said Chief Executive Officer Tom O'Boyle.

Muncie, IN

