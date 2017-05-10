Marsh Supermarkets files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Marsh Supermarkets, LLC, announced on Thursday that it has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware, a step the company has taken to enable its business operations to continue normally as it seeks a buyer for all or part of the 86-year-old grocery store chain. "While today's decision was extremely difficult, we believe this action is necessary to preserve the value of the business as we seek a sale," said Chief Executive Officer Tom O'Boyle.

