Marsh: More Muncie stores to close without buyer
Marsh Supermarkets filed notice with the stay to lay off employees and close stores if a buyer or partner is not found. Marsh: More Muncie stores to close without buyer Marsh Supermarkets filed notice with the stay to lay off employees and close stores if a buyer or partner is not found.
