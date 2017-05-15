Marjorie I. Young

Marjorie I. Young

Survivors include her children, Kathy Jo Roe, Muncie, R. Donald Young, Noblesville, David B. Young, Fort Wayne, Dean A. Young, Hartford City, Laurie L. Rhoades, Elkhart, Daniel G. Young, Matthews, and Dale L. Young of North Barrington, Ill.; and sister Mary Christner, Peru. Her funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.

