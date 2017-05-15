Marjorie I. Young
Survivors include her children, Kathy Jo Roe, Muncie, R. Donald Young, Noblesville, David B. Young, Fort Wayne, Dean A. Young, Hartford City, Laurie L. Rhoades, Elkhart, Daniel G. Young, Matthews, and Dale L. Young of North Barrington, Ill.; and sister Mary Christner, Peru. Her funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patrica vaughn new albany
|5 hr
|Dale f
|1
|Black Cadillac Escalade on Stanley Road
|6 hr
|Disgruntled
|1
|amanda keatts
|19 hr
|Cynthia long
|1
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Ndi20089
|13
|Ban Widger From Hoosier Park
|May 12
|Trump denies peas...
|2
|Troy Townsend, 49 to 51 years old
|May 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Krista Ledbetter?
|May 12
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC