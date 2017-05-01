Live video: DUAB board meets over MCS
The Distressed Unit Appeals Board is holding at meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Muncie Area Career Center. Live video: DUAB board meets over MCS The Distressed Unit Appeals Board is holding at meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Muncie Area Career Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|6 hr
|Jimmy Z
|7
|Moving children over state lines.
|Mon
|Honestly Curious
|1
|Magna Powertrain (May '08)
|Apr 29
|MBezzlement
|2,553
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Zack
|12
|brent caldwell (Jan '11)
|Apr 23
|Mistress
|10
|Looking for Brian Scott Rodgers
|Apr 21
|Old friend
|1
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Apr 18
|Anon
|78
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC