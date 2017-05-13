Fraud, forgery trial delayed for pain...

Fraud, forgery trial delayed for pain clinic doctor

Saturday May 13

The Star Press reports that William Hedrick had been scheduled to go to trial Monday but that has been postponed until Aug. 21. Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig says the delay is due to late introduction of more evidence related to forgery charges. Hedrick's pain clinic was raided nearly three years ago.

