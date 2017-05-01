Deal struck over seized silver in Muncie

Over a year after authorities searched a property in eastern Indiana and seized more than 450 silver bars, those assets have been liquidated, and the resulting cash has been divided. In 2015 authorities found the silver while searching James Reynolds' property in Muncie for human remains.

