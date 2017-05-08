BSU to OK lowest tuition hike in 4 decades
BSU to OK lowest tuition hike in 4 decades Strong state support, robust enrollment, low tuition hike indicate a healthy BSU Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2pnSsIe Rick Hall, chairman of the board, helps award an honorary degree to Indiana Higher Education Commissioner Teresa Lubbers at Ball State University's spring commencement. MUNCIE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taylor sulteen child molester
|Mon
|Hebebri
|5
|Ban Widger From Hoosier Park
|May 5
|Not a Chance
|1
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|May 4
|Jimmy Z
|7
|Moving children over state lines.
|May 1
|Honestly Curious
|1
|Magna Powertrain (May '08)
|Apr 29
|MBezzlement
|2,553
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Zack
|12
|brent caldwell (Jan '11)
|Apr 23
|Mistress
|10
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC