BSU to OK lowest tuition hike in 4 decades Strong state support, robust enrollment, low tuition hike indicate a healthy BSU Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2pnSsIe Rick Hall, chairman of the board, helps award an honorary degree to Indiana Higher Education Commissioner Teresa Lubbers at Ball State University's spring commencement. MUNCIE, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.