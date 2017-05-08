A-Z guide to handling report cards

A-Z guide to handling report cards

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Lisa Huffman, an assistant professor of educational psychology at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., offers these tips for handling report cards: Keep lines of communication open. Ask your child how he feels about the school term before discussing the report card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taylor sulteen child molester Mon Hebebri 5
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park May 5 Not a Chance 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated May 4 Jimmy Z 7
Moving children over state lines. May 1 Honestly Curious 1
Magna Powertrain (May '08) Apr 29 MBezzlement 2,553
where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Zack 12
brent caldwell (Jan '11) Apr 23 Mistress 10
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC