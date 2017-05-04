5 things to know for Tuesday, May 2
The victim, 23-year-old Gurpinder Singh, is recovering in a Muncie hospital after police say two men beat him with a baseball bat and tire iron . The attack and robbery that followed was all captured on video surveillance cameras, but you can't see the robbers' faces because they're hidden by white masks and hoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|11 hr
|Jimmy Z
|7
|Moving children over state lines.
|Mon
|Honestly Curious
|1
|Magna Powertrain (May '08)
|Apr 29
|MBezzlement
|2,553
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Zack
|12
|brent caldwell (Jan '11)
|Apr 23
|Mistress
|10
|Looking for Brian Scott Rodgers
|Apr 21
|Old friend
|1
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Apr 18
|Anon
|78
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC