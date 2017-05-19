1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Muncie crash

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a serious crash on State Road 332 near County Road 600 West at just before 6 a.m. Friday. Jerrod Corn, a passenger in Cole's vehicle, and Kanda Kramer, the driver of the vehicle that struck Cole's, were transported by ambulance from the scene to IU BMH Hospital in Muncie.

