Whodunit? How did MCS get into this mess?
Whodunit? How did Muncie Schools get into this mess? Was it the school board, the GOP Statehouse, the voters or the MTA? Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2ojjVxI Is it the school board? The GOP-controlled Statehouse? The Muncie Teachers Association? Or could it be Muncie voters, who defeated a referendum asking for a tax increase for school bus service - and who object when it's their school's turn to close, or when school cafeterias are privatized. The Star Press asked two experts in school financing for a verdict, which they more or less agreed on after some arguing.
