W/R: Deal struck over seized silver bars, coins The Walker/Roysdon Report looks at local government and politics. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2pglRqV More than a year after authorities conducted a massive search of a northern Delaware County property and seized - among other things - 458 silver bars, those assets have been liquidated and the resulting cash divided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.