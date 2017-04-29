W/R: Deal struck over seized silver b...

W/R: Deal struck over seized silver bars, coins

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Star Press

W/R: Deal struck over seized silver bars, coins The Walker/Roysdon Report looks at local government and politics. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2pglRqV More than a year after authorities conducted a massive search of a northern Delaware County property and seized - among other things - 458 silver bars, those assets have been liquidated and the resulting cash divided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Magna Powertrain (May '08) Sat MBezzlement 2,553
where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Zack 12
brent caldwell (Jan '11) Apr 23 Mistress 10
Looking for Brian Scott Rodgers Apr 21 Old friend 1
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Apr 18 Anon 78
Jennifer Butterfield Apr 17 Brian 1
Former Jokers Dancer looking for a date tonight Apr 17 Curious 2
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,071 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC