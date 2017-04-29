South Whitley man charged with child ...

South Whitley man charged with child solicitation

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A South Whitley man is facing two felony charges after attempting to have sex with a minor, according to court documents. The documents state a sheriff's deputy in Delaware County was conducting an investigation on the website, backpage.com.

