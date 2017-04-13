School board votes to close three sch...

School board votes to close three schools

School board votes to close three schools Storer, Mitchell, Sutton to close Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2pcpM8R Muncie Community School Board members discuss the possible closings of several schools in the district. An amended version passed 3-2 to close Storer, Mitchell and Sutton elementary schools.

