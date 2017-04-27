Muncie Community Schools had to close Northside Middle School for the day Thursday because of a power outage that affected more than 4,000 electric customers. Northside M.S. closed because of power outage MUNCIE - Muncie Community Schools had to close Northside Middle School for the day Thursday because of a power outage that affected more than 4,000 electric customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.