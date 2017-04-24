Noblesville's $6 million urban park ready for grand opening
The $6 million attraction sits on the northwest corner of State Road 19 and State Road 32, just west of the White River and downtown Noblesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna Powertrain (May '08)
|4 hr
|MBezzlement
|2,553
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Zack
|12
|brent caldwell (Jan '11)
|Apr 23
|Mistress
|10
|Looking for Brian Scott Rodgers
|Apr 21
|Old friend
|1
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Apr 18
|Anon
|78
|Jennifer Butterfield
|Apr 17
|Brian
|1
|Former Jokers Dancer looking for a date tonight
|Apr 17
|Curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC