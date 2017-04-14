Muncie schools' issues prove elections matter
This year marks a full five decades of enrollment declines for Muncie Community Schools. Because of serial fiscal mismanagement, the state legislature is now poised to take control of the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Butterfield
|5 hr
|Brian
|1
|Former Jokers Dancer looking for a date tonight
|5 hr
|Curious
|2
|Just asking (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Starfishnav
|3
|wendy bennington
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|2
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|Apr 14
|jerry
|1
|Cab company or a Driver
|Apr 8
|Tnbass
|3
|Aimee Fant
|Apr 6
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC