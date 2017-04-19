Meridian surpasses $150,000 Rialzo VIII goal
Over $150,000 will be dedicated to Merdian Health Services' new maternal treatment program which is set to start June 1. Meridian surpasses $150,000 Rialzo VIII goal Over $150,000 will be dedicated to Merdian Health Services' new maternal treatment program which is set to start June 1. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2pDxAxX Hundreds attended Rialzo VIII Saturday night. The event, which was Wizard of Oz themed, raised funds for programs that support mothers struggling with addiction.
