MCS hires architect for Anderson renovation

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Madison Courier

In a 3-2 vote, the Madison Consolidated school board approved the hiring of architects to move forward with plans to renovate and expand Anderson Elementary School. The board hired Nomi of Louisville.

