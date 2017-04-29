Man who pimped pregnant girlfriend sentenced
Man who pimped pregnant girlfriend sentenced A Marion man accused of forcing his pregnant girlfriend to engage in prostitution has received a suspended sentence. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2pfRK2A MUNCIE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna Powertrain (May '08)
|8 hr
|MBezzlement
|2,553
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Zack
|12
|brent caldwell (Jan '11)
|Apr 23
|Mistress
|10
|Looking for Brian Scott Rodgers
|Apr 21
|Old friend
|1
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Apr 18
|Anon
|78
|Jennifer Butterfield
|Apr 17
|Brian
|1
|Former Jokers Dancer looking for a date tonight
|Apr 17
|Curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC