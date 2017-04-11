LIVE: MCS school board meeting
LIVE: MCS school board meeting Live video from the Muncie Community School Board Meeting at Central's auditorium. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2onsKod Superintendent of MCS Dr. Steve Baule participates in an IEERB hearing on teacher contracts at Southside Middle School Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just asking (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|Starfishnav
|3
|wendy bennington
|Fri
|Know It All
|2
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|Fri
|jerry
|1
|Cab company or a Driver
|Apr 8
|Tnbass
|3
|Aimee Fant
|Apr 6
|John
|1
|Former Jokers Dancer looking for a date tonight
|Apr 6
|Wanda
|1
|Magna Powertrain (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Stalaggh
|2,551
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC