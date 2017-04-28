Late WWII vet finally getting grave m...

Late WWII vet finally getting grave marker 24 years later

The eastern Indiana gravesite of a World War II veteran is finally receiving a military marker nearly a quarter-century after his death. The Star Press reports a bronze marker noting David C. Gray's service as an Army sergeant was recently dropped off at a Delaware County cemetery.

