Late WWII vet finally getting grave marker 24 years later
The eastern Indiana gravesite of a World War II veteran is finally receiving a military marker nearly a quarter-century after his death. The Star Press reports a bronze marker noting David C. Gray's service as an Army sergeant was recently dropped off at a Delaware County cemetery.
