BSU to welcome admitted students
BSU to welcome students admitted for 2017 On Friday, April 7, Ball State will welcome more than 2,000 admitted students Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2ozAxBG MUNCIE, Ind. - On Friday, April 7, Ball State's Office of Admissions will welcome more than 2,000 admitted students and their families to the university for its largest Admitted Student Day ever, according to a release.
