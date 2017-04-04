Audubon Society to hear from expert
Audubon Society to hear from Godwits expert At its April 19 meeting, the Robert Cooper Audubon Society will welcome Rose Swift Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2ozuGg5 MUNCIE, Ind. - At its April 19 meeting, the Robert Cooper Audubon Society will welcome Rose Swift to speak about her Ph.D. research, "From North to South: tracking individual Hudsonian Godwits across the hemisphere."
