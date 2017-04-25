25-year sentence for Indiana man in s...

25-year sentence for Indiana man in suitcase body death

An eastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of a woman whose body was found in a pond partially enclosed in a suitcase. A Henry County judge ordered the prison term Wednesday for 39-year-old Anthony Emerson Dailey of New Castle after accepting his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the April 2015 death of 22-year-old Kirsten Sidwell .

