25-year sentence for Indiana man in suitcase body death
An eastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of a woman whose body was found in a pond partially enclosed in a suitcase. A Henry County judge ordered the prison term Wednesday for 39-year-old Anthony Emerson Dailey of New Castle after accepting his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the April 2015 death of 22-year-old Kirsten Sidwell .
