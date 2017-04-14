2 held in robberies targeting Muncie ...

2 held in robberies targeting Muncie seniors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Star Press

Two held in robberies targeting Muncie seniors Muncie police on Friday captured two suspects in recent robberies targeting local senior citizens. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2oIzSh6 Laron L. Dorsey, 26, Marion, and Alyzabeth A. Jones, 20, Jonesboro, early Friday evening were booked into the Delaware County jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jennifer Butterfield 12 hr Brian 1
Former Jokers Dancer looking for a date tonight 12 hr Curious 2
Just asking (Sep '16) Apr 15 Starfishnav 3
wendy bennington Apr 14 Know It All 2
gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee Apr 14 jerry 1
Cab company or a Driver Apr 8 Tnbass 3
Aimee Fant Apr 6 John 1
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC