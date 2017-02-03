A judge on Thursday dismissed a petition that called for the removal of Beth Neff as Yorktown's clerk-treasurer Yorktown clerk removal case dismissed A judge on Thursday dismissed a petition that called for the removal of Beth Neff as Yorktown's clerk-treasurer Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2l1e1AA MUNCIE, Ind. - A judge on Thursday dismissed a petition that called for the removal of Beth Neff as Yorktown's clerk-treasurer.

