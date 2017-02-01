Volvo Names General Truck Sales 2016 North American Dealer of the Year
Volvo Trucks has selected General Truck Sales as its 2016 Dealer of the Year for North America. Volvo Trucks also honored its top dealers in Canada and Mexico.
