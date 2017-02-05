Police in Muncie are investigating a fatal overnight shooting on South Pershing Drive.
The cousin, Johnathan Davis said Johnson was celebrating his birthday Saturday night when the shooting happened outside of a residence on South Pershing Drive. Muncie police collected evidence on Pershing Drive Sunday morning, and a portion of the road was blocked off for the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12)
|Feb 2
|Musikologist
|16
|Anyone remember father-son murder-suicide?
|Jan 28
|Curious
|1
|David spivey
|Jan 28
|Huh
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Jan 21
|Knowitall
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Annette Coleman
|6
|james coonce
|Dec '16
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec '16
|Family
|14
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC