Janet Holcomb says she doesn't feel like anyone special
Sitting in one of the lounge areas of Westminster Village, Janet Holcomb said she doesn't feel like anyone special. She still returns to her hometown of Muncie from Indianapolis as often as possible to visit family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|16
|Anyone remember father-son murder-suicide?
|Jan 28
|Curious
|1
|David spivey
|Jan 28
|Huh
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Jan 21
|Knowitall
|2
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Annette Coleman
|6
|james coonce
|Dec '16
|The Truth 100
|1
|Adam Tucker?
|Dec '16
|Family
|14
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC