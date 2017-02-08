Deputy revives two OD victims found i...

A Delaware County deputy revived two victims of heroin overdoses found in a car seen rolling backwards in a parking lot. Deputy revives two OD victims found in car A Delaware County deputy revived two victims of heroin overdoses found in a car seen rolling backwards in a parking lot.

