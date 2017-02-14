Deputies arrest Arizona man in heroin probe
Deputies arrest Arizona man in heroin probe An Arizona man was arrested by members of the Delaware County Sheriff's Drug Task Force on Monday night. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2lfOmDF MUNCIE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brent caldwell (Jan '11)
|Sun
|Mistress
|9
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Sun
|$;7:&3&
|1
|Taylor sulteen child molester
|Feb 9
|Smh
|1
|Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12)
|Feb 2
|Musikologist
|16
|Anyone remember father-son murder-suicide?
|Jan 28
|Curious
|1
|David spivey
|Jan 28
|Huh
|1
|Kim & Tim Cooper
|Jan 21
|Knowitall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC